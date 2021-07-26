Equatorial Guinea to close embassy in London

Equatorial Guinea's Second Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 26, 2015.. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz/File Photo

DAKAR, July 26 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea will close its diplomatic mission in London, the country's foreign minister said on Monday, after Britain last week sanctioned the son of its president for misappropriating millions of dollars.

"The first decision that the Malabo executive has taken is the total closure of our diplomatic headquarters in London," Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono said on state television.

"Equatorial Guinea will not accept interference in the internal affairs of the country, which violates the principle of international law," Esono said.

Britain sanctioned Teodoro Obiang Mangue, who is also the vice president of the tiny Gulf of Guinea nation, for misappropriating millions of dollars which London said was spent on luxury mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove worn by Michael Jackson. read more

