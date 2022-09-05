1 minute read
EU expects UK to honour agreements under new PM, von der Leyen says
AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said she expected Britain to honour all aspects of the Brexit deal under new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
"We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements," von der Leyen said in a tweet.
Reporting by Bart Meijer
