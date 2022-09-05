EU expects UK to honour agreements under new PM, von der Leyen says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a news conference after a meeting at the Baltic Sea Energy Security Summit, at Marienborg in Kongens Lyngby, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, August 30, 2022. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said she expected Britain to honour all aspects of the Brexit deal under new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements," von der Leyen said in a tweet.

Reporting by Bart Meijer

