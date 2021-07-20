EU gives Poland until Aug 16 to comply with EU court ruling or face fines

European Union and Polish flags flutter in Mazeikiai, Lithuania April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission gave Poland until Aug 16th to comply with a ruling by the EU top court that Poland's new system for disciplining judges broke EU law, or face fines for non-compliance, Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said.

"The European Commission decided today to empower Commissioner (Didier) Reynders, as commissioner for justice, to adopt measures to induce the Republic of Poland to comply with an order and a judgement of the Court of Justice. We have sent a letter on this matter," Jourova told a news conference.

"We have asked Poland to confirm to the Commission that it will fully comply with the order of the court of the 14th of July on the disciplinary chamber. Poland needs to inform us about the measures foreseen to that effect by the 16th of August as requested by the Court," she said.

"Failing that, the Commission will request the European Court of Justice to impose a penalty payment on Poland," she said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

