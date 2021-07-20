Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

EU gives Poland until Aug 16 to comply with EU court ruling or face fines

1 minute read

European Union and Polish flags flutter in Mazeikiai, Lithuania April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission gave Poland until Aug 16th to comply with a ruling by the EU top court that Poland's new system for disciplining judges broke EU law, or face fines for non-compliance, Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said.

"The European Commission decided today to empower Commissioner (Didier) Reynders, as commissioner for justice, to adopt measures to induce the Republic of Poland to comply with an order and a judgement of the Court of Justice. We have sent a letter on this matter," Jourova told a news conference.

"We have asked Poland to confirm to the Commission that it will fully comply with the order of the court of the 14th of July on the disciplinary chamber. Poland needs to inform us about the measures foreseen to that effect by the 16th of August as requested by the Court," she said.

"Failing that, the Commission will request the European Court of Justice to impose a penalty payment on Poland," she said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:26 AM UTCRunning low on battery power: Brexit Britain faces an acid test

Britain has set a fast pace in the electric vehicle race with its 2030 ban on sales of new fossil fuel-powered cars and has offered 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to jump start its battery industry and associated supply chain.

United KingdomApollo may join Fortress for Morrisons bid, won't go solo
United KingdomUK to make statement on Northern Ireland protocol on Wednesday
United KingdomEuropean travel demand drives easyJet summer comeback
United KingdomUK court rules government acted lawfully over COVID travel rules