EU hopes to resolve row with UK over Irish border by year-end

A lorry drives past a 'No Hard Border' poster near Londonderry, Northern Ireland October 15, 2019. Picture taken October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Union hopes to resolve its post-Brexit trade dispute with Britain over Northern Ireland by the end of this year, a top official dealing with the matter for the 27-nation bloc said on Tuesday.

"We should do our utmost to resolve all outstanding issues before the end of the year, so that's the timeframe within which we work," said European Commission deputy head, Maros Sefcovic.

He told reporters after discussing relations with Britain with national EU ministers that the bloc wanted to focus on practical problems faced by people and businesses in the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member state Ireland.

"I hope that we will be able to find a workable solution within the framework of the protocol," Sefcovic told a news conference, referring to parts of London's EU divorce bill that govern, among others, trade on the island of Ireland.

"We need to deliver... on predictability, stability, legal certainty and of course to improve the overall atmospherics in our relations between EU and the UK," he added.

