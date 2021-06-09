Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU mulling advancing UK legal challenge, with tariffs an option

The European Union is considering advancing its legal challenge to Britain over UK action in Northern Ireland, which could result in a court case by autumn or the eventual imposition of tariffs and quotas.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday that Britain could overcome problems of supplying Northern Ireland from mainland Britain with a agreement on agri-food rules, but that ideology prevailed over what was good for the British province.

Sefcovic said that unilateral changes by Britain would lead to a swift EU reaction, which he said could eventually include an imposition of tariffs and quotas, although added that both sides had hoped this would never be considered.

