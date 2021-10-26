Skip to main content

United Kingdom

EU politician Breton says Brexit is "catastrophe" for UK

1 minute read

European Commissioner in Charge of Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks on during a news conference on security and cybersecurity strategy at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 23, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thierry Breton, the French politician who is also the European Commission's internal market commissioner, said on Tuesday that Brexit was a "catastrophe" for the United Kingdom.

"Look at what is happening on the supermarket shelves, look at what is happening at the petrol pumps, look at what is happening with the shortage of nurses and doctors, look at what is happening with the shortage of truck drivers, look at what is happening in the construction sector," Breton told BFM TV.

"What is currently happening is a real drama," he added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:29 AM UTC

UK's Sunak to unfreeze public sector wages, Treasury says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will unfreeze public sector pay when he presents his budget in two days' time, the finance ministry said on Monday.

United Kingdom
U.S. judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit
United Kingdom
UK's Heathrow Airport flags tepid travel recovery until 2026
United Kingdom
EU politician Breton says Brexit is "catastrophe" for UK
United Kingdom
EU's Northern Ireland proposals don't go far enough, UK's Frost says