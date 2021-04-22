Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom: EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls - Politico

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The European Commission is preparing to launch legal proceedings against vaccine maker AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Politico reported late Wednesday, citing five unnamed European Union diplomats.

At a meeting of ambassadors on Wednesday, majority of the EU countries said they would support suing the company over complaints it failed to deliver pledged doses to the bloc, the report added.

The point for the legal proceedings is to make it mandatory for AstraZeneca to provide the doses set out in its EU contract, the report stated, citing one unnamed diplomat.

