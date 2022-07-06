EU says no justification for UK to change Brexit pact on N.Ireland

A 'money changed' sign for euro, sterling and dollar currencies is seen on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, in Jonesborough, Northern Ireland, May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - There is "no legal or political justification whatsoever" for Britain to change the Northern Ireland protocol that was part of its divorce agreement with the European Union, the bloc's post-Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday.

"We need to be realistic: no alternative solution has been found and it is not needed," European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"There is no legal or political justification whatsoever for the U.K. to unilaterally change an international agreement," he added, referring to proposed legislation allowing Britain to scrap some of the rules on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

Reporting by Bart Meijer and John Chalmers

