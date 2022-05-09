EU says ready to restart talks on N.Ireland protocol, envoy says

The European Union and Union Jack flags are flown outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File Photo

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's envoy to Britain said the bloc was ready to restart talks on the Northern Ireland protocol after a pause due to recent elections but would not overhaul the arrangement that is central to post-Brexit trading rules.

"Let's be clear: we are not ready to renegotiate an international treaty that we signed just a couple of years ago. I think you will understand that," Joao Vale de Almeida told BBC radio on Monday.

"But also it is clear in our mind that unilateral action creates more problems than the ones it solves. So we need to find jointly agreed solutions."

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton

