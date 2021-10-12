United Kingdom
EU to scrap most post-Brexit checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland -The Guardian
Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Union will offer on Wednesday to remove the majority of post-Brexit checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Up to 50% of customs checks on goods would be lifted and more than half the checks on meat and plants entering Northern Ireland would be abandoned, the report said.
The news comes after British Brexit minister David Frost made an impassioned plea to the European Union on Tuesday to allow for "significant change" to post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland. read more
