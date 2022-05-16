EU and UK need to remain in discussion over N.Ireland protocol -Michel

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin speaks to press as he arrives for an emergency European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building, on the situation in Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion in Brussels, Belgium February 24, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

AMSTERDAM, May 16 (Reuters) - The British government should remain in discussion with the European Union about the Northern Ireland protocol agreement, instead of unilaterally deciding to scrap it, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday.

"The only way forward on Protocol is engagement between EU an d UK", Michel said in a tweet following a discussion with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

"Any unilateral action by Great Britain on Protocol - which would undermine its international legal obligations - clearly (is) not welcome, all the more so in these difficult geopolitical times."

Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by William Maclean

