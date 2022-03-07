UK will set out energy supply strategy in coming days

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as he meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at RAF Northolt, near London, Britain, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would set out an energy supply strategy in the coming days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed oil and gas prices to multi-year highs.

"I am going to be setting out an energy supply strategy for the country in the days ahead," he told a news conference.

Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper

