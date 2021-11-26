EU's Sefcovic says decisive push needed in N.Ireland Brexit talks

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic speaks to members of the media during a video conference after a bilateral meeting with Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis at the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 15, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said talks on Friday with Britain on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland focused on the supply of medicines and the need for a "push" to reach a solution.

"A decisive push is needed to ensure predictability." the vice president of the European Commission said on Twitter after talks with Britain's Brexit minister, David Frost. "We'll meet again next week."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.