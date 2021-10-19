United Kingdom
Evacuation at UK's Manchester Airport after suspicious package reported -spokesperson
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A "controlled evacuation" is taking place after a suspicious package was reported at Terminal Two of Britain's Manchester Airport, a spokesperson said.
"Following a report of a suspicious package in Terminal Two, a controlled evacuation is taking place as per standard procedure," an airport spokesperson said in a statement.
"We are in close contact with Greater Manchester Police, who are managing the response, and will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible."
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.