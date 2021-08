Head of the Task Force for Relations with the UK, Michel Barnier attendsthe debate on EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement during the second day of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium April 27, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he will challenge French President Emmanuel Macron in presidential polls, AFP tweeted on Thursday. Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese