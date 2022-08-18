Ex-dividend trading weighs on FTSE 100

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Aug 18 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped in early deals on Thursday, as several blue-chip stocks traded ex-dividend, while midcaps held near one-week lows on fears that aggressive steps by the Bank of England to tame inflation will cause a sharp economic downturn.

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was down 0.1% at 0710 GMT. Miner Anglo American (AAL.L) fell 3.8% as it traded without entitlement to its dividend payout. Lender HSBC (HSBA.L), asset manager Abrdn (ABDN.L), insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) all fell between 2.4% and 4.8%, dragging down the index.

The domestically focussed midcap index (.FTMC) was flat, after hitting a one-week low in the previous session.

The prospect of hawkish central banks weighed on the mood, after data on Wednesday showed Britain's annual consumer price inflation jumped to a higher-than-expected 10.1% in July, fuelling bets of another big rate hike by the Bank of England next month. read more

AO World (AO.L) jumped 9.6% after the online electricals retailer said its trading had been broadly in line with expectations in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year. read more

Made.com (MADE.L) fell 12.0% after the online furniture retailer said it was considering equity capital raise.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

