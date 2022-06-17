Extradition could drive Wikileaks' Julian Assange to suicide, his wife says

Stella Moris, activist and wife of Julian Assange, speaks next to Foreign Press Association (FPA) Director Deborah Bonetti during a news conference after Britain approved the U.S. extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, outside of the Home Office buildings, London, Britain, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Wikileaks founder Julian Assange would be driven to suicide if he is extradited to the United States, his wife Stella said on Friday.

"Julian wants to live, with the possibility of freedom, the possibility of being with his children and with me. The fact is if he is extradited to the United States, the conditions he will be under will be so oppressive," she told reporters.

"It will drive him to take his own life."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, writing by Muvija M, editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.