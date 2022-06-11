Family of British man facing the death penalty in Donbas call for his release

A still image, taken from footage of the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, shows British citizen Shaun Pinner captured by Russian forces during a military conflict in Ukraine, in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk, Ukraine, in a still image from a video released June 8, 2022. Video released June 8, 2022. Supreme Court of Donetsk People's Republic/Handout via REUTERS TV

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - The family of British man Shaun Pinner who has been sentenced to death by a court by Russian proxy authorities in Donbas have spoken of their devastation at the news and requested he is exchanged or released.

"Firstly, our whole family is devastated and saddened at the outcome of the illegal show trial by the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic," the family said in a statement.

"Shaun should be accorded all the rights of a prisoner of war according to the Geneva Convention and including full independent legal representation. We sincerely hope that all parties will co-operate urgently to ensure the safe release or exchange of Shaun."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.