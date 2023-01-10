Family of Briton missing in Ukraine worried about his health - statement

[1/2] Chris Parry, one of the two British men missing in Ukraine is seen in this picture obtained from social media released on January 5, 2023. Chris Parry via Instagram/via REUTERS















LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The family of a British voluntary worker missing in Ukraine expressed concerns for his health and whereabouts on Tuesday in a statement released by Britain's foreign office.

The family of Chris Parry, one of the two British nationals who the Ukrainian police have said were missing in east Ukraine, said: "We are very worried and concerned about the health and whereabouts of Chris right now."

"He is an extraordinary person who is compassionate and caring and would not be dissuaded from his work in Ukraine liberating elderly and disabled people."

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James











