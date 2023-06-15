Fewer UK firms expect to raise prices in month ahead - ONS















LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The smallest proportion of businesses since at least March last year expect to raise prices next month, a survey of businesses showed on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics showed 17.0% of companies that are currently trading expected to raise prices in the coming month, down from 17.7% in the previous month.

It was the lowest reading since the ONS first published the data series in March 2022.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken











