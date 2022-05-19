Field workers with UK's Cadent gas network firm to strike, says union

May 19 (Reuters) - Britain's GMB union said on Thursday about 2,000 of its members who are field workers with gas network operator Cadent will stage a 48-hour strike on May 30-31 in a dispute about pay and conditions.

The industrial action could cause outages at homes and businesses in the English regions North West, East and West Midlands, East Anglia and North London, GMB said.

Workers rejected a below inflation pay increase of 2% for 2021 and 4% from July 2022, it added.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Edmund Blair

