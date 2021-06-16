Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 as economy runs hot

A sign displays the crest and name of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File photo

Summary UK inflation hits 2.1%, above BoE target

All eyes on U.S. FOMC statement due at 1800 GMT

EverArc to buy Perimeter Solutions for about $2 bln, shares rise

FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

June 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in heavyweight financials and energy stocks, while data showed inflation jumped past the Bank of England's target as Britain emerges from a third national lockdown.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.3% to its highest since February 2020. Life insurers (.FTNMX303010), banks (.FTNMX301010) and industrials (.FTNMX502050) provided the biggest boost to the index.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) gained 0.5% and 0.6% respectively, tracking crude prices.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.4%.

British inflation unexpectedly jumped above the BoE's 2% target in May when it hit 2.1%, driven in large part by the comparison with prices in May 2020 when the country was in its first tight lockdown, especially for clothing, motor fuel, games and take-away food. read more

"Today's inflation print confirms that as the UK economy proceeds in its reopening, inflationary pressures continue to build," said Ambrose Crofton, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"With UK consumers cooped up over a miserable winter, many are now keen to enjoy themselves and spend on the things they've missed out on."

Asian shares were under pressure, with investors wary ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement at 1800 GMT where the central bank is expected to signal a start of monetary policy shift debate. read more

"The only issue is the degree, if at all, that the Fed pendulum moves in the direction of hawkishness," ING strategists said in a note.

"We don't expect a surprise, and if we don't get one then risk-on for equities continues."

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 have oscillated in a narrow range since mid-April on worries that a COVID-19 resurgence might crimp the recovery, while rapid economic growth could lead to higher inflation, prompting central banks to pare their support.

Among stocks, EverArc Holdings (EVRA.L) climbed 8% after it agreed to buy firefighting products and lubricant additives manufacturer Perimeter Solutions in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

Online furniture retailer Made.com (MADE.L) fell 3.1% in its market debut. read more

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.