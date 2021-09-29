Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Financials, healthcare stocks lift FTSE 100; Next jumps

1 minute read

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

Sept 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, driven by financial and healthcare stocks, while clothing retailer Next topped the blue-chip index after raising its annual profit outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gained 0.6% by 0805 GMT as heavyweight banks tracked bond yields higher and Astrazeneca boosted health stocks.

HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) advanced 1.5% and led the banking sub-index (.FTNMX301010) higher, while Investec (INVP.L), Natwest Group (NWG.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L) rose between 0.3% and 0.7%.

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) rose 2.5% after the pharmaceutical company said its newly acquired Alexion division would buy the remaining equity in drugmaker Caelum Biosciences in a deal that could be worth up to $500 million. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.7%, with travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) among the top gainers.

In company news, clothing retailer Next Plc (NXT.L) rose 3.6% after raising its full-year profit guidance. read more

Upper Crust owner SSP Group (SSPG.L) fell 1.4% over a slow recovery as sales remained at half of the pre-pandemic levels.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:16 AM UTC

Lengthy queues build outside gas stations in London again

Lengthy queues formed outside gas stations across London again on Wednesday as the strain on fuel supplies continued despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the situation was improving.

United Kingdom
'No thank you, Prime Minister', Polish trucker says to British Christmas visa offer
United Kingdom
UK watchdog sets out plans for a 'synthetic' Libor rate
United Kingdom
Financials, healthcare stocks lift FTSE 100; Next jumps
United Kingdom
'Back in business': Labour's Starmer sets out vision for UK