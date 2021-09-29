Financials, healthcare stocks lift FTSE 100; Next jumps

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

Sept 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, driven by financial and healthcare stocks, while clothing retailer Next topped the blue-chip index after raising its annual profit outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gained 0.6% by 0805 GMT as heavyweight banks tracked bond yields higher and Astrazeneca boosted health stocks.

HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) advanced 1.5% and led the banking sub-index (.FTNMX301010) higher, while Investec (INVP.L), Natwest Group (NWG.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L) rose between 0.3% and 0.7%.

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) rose 2.5% after the pharmaceutical company said its newly acquired Alexion division would buy the remaining equity in drugmaker Caelum Biosciences in a deal that could be worth up to $500 million. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.7%, with travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) among the top gainers.

In company news, clothing retailer Next Plc (NXT.L) rose 3.6% after raising its full-year profit guidance. read more

Upper Crust owner SSP Group (SSPG.L) fell 1.4% over a slow recovery as sales remained at half of the pre-pandemic levels.

