Firefighters attend blaze at London's Westminster underground station

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British firefighters on Tuesday said they were tackling a fire at London's Westminster underground station, the metro stop nearest to the Prime Minister's office on Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament.

"Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Westminster Station on Bridge Street in Westminster," London Fire Brigade said on Twitter.

A Reuters witness saw several hoses being extended into the station, with police vans also in attendance.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is away at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester with his most senior colleagues in government, while parliament is in recess.

Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

