United Kingdom

First COVID-19 vaccines donated by Britain head to Guyana and Belize

A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine under the COVAX scheme at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The first contingent of COVID-19 vaccines donated by Britain to help tackle the pandemic around the world left London's Heathrow airport on Friday bound for Guyana and Belize, the government said.

Britain, which has fully vaccinated 72% of its adults, is sending 9 million Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines overseas in a first tranche of donations, with Indonesia, Jamaica and Kenya also set to receive shots. read more

The country has pledged to donate 100 million vaccines overseas by next June, 80 million of which will go to the COVAX scheme, which ensures equitable, global access to vaccines.

