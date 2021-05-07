Skip to main content

United KingdomFirst results through in crucial Scottish elections

Reuters
1 minute read
1/3

Election staff member counts votes for the Scottish Parliamentary election at a counting centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotland's main pro-independence party.

The opposition Liberal Democrats won Orkney, an archipelago of islands in the north of Scotland, with a majority of 3,869, down from the last election in 2016 in the first declared result.

The ruling Scottish National Party, who are pushing for another referendum, increased their share of the vote to 29% from 24% at the last election.

In the seat of Aberdeen Donside, the SNP regained the seat, but saw its vote share decline.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:48 PM UTCFirst results through in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotland's main pro-independence party.

United KingdomPM Johnson’s party sweeps aside Labour in northern English town
United KingdomFirefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block
United KingdomBritish scientists warn over Indian coronavirus variant
United KingdomBank of England does not see COVID bankruptcy wave - Haldane

The Bank of England does not expect to see a wave of bankruptcies among British firms when the government ends its coronavirus emergency support for the economy, BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane said on Friday.