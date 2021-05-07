Election staff member counts votes for the Scottish Parliamentary election at a counting centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotland's main pro-independence party.

The opposition Liberal Democrats won Orkney, an archipelago of islands in the north of Scotland, with a majority of 3,869, down from the last election in 2016 in the first declared result.

The ruling Scottish National Party, who are pushing for another referendum, increased their share of the vote to 29% from 24% at the last election.

In the seat of Aberdeen Donside, the SNP regained the seat, but saw its vote share decline.

