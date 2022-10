LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The first results in the Conservative Party's contest to replace Liz Truss as leader will be announced at 1700 GMT on Monday, the party said in a statement setting out details of the process.

If a second ballot is needed, the result would be announced at 2000 GMT on Monday.

Reporting by William James; editing by Paul Sandle











