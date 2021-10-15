Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Flags flown at half mast in tribute to murdered British lawmaker

1 minute read

Police officers guard the local conservative association and constituency office of stabbed MP David Amess after he was stabbed during constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The union flags outside parliament and above Prime Minister Boris Johnson's home in Downing Street were lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect after a British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday.

David Amess, a 69-year-old lawmaker from Johnson's Conservative Party, was stabbed to death in a church by a man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters, knifing him repeatedly. read more

"Flags across parliament are being lowered to half-mast following the news," said Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons. "Our thoughts and prayers are with David's family, friends and colleagues."

Colleagues from across parliament expressed their shock, and paid tribute to Amess, one of Britain's longest-serving lawmakers, who was first elected in 1983.

Reporting by Toby Melville, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:05 PM UTC

UK's Frost welcomes EU move on N.Ireland, says big gap remains

Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday the European Union had made encouraging moves towards resolving a dispute over Northern Irish trade, part of the Brexit divorce settlement, but said it still needed to do more.

United Kingdom
Don't just talk - act on climate, Queen Elizabeth signals to world leaders
United Kingdom
Christmas gifts will be available, says UK transport minister
United Kingdom
UK records 145 more COVID-19 deaths
United Kingdom
British lawmaker stabbed to death at voter meeting in church