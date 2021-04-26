Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomFood ingredients maker Tate & Lyle eyes business split in health push

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Tate & Lyle compagny is seen on their European Innovation Centre in Villeneuve d'Ascq, France, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tate & Lyle (TATE.L) confirmed on Sunday it was exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its commercial sweeteners unit and separate it from its food and beverage solutions business as the food ingredients maker focuses on healthy products.

"If a transaction of this nature was completed it would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities," the British company said in a statement on its website.

Tate & Lyle, one of the world's biggest producers of sweeteners such as high fructose corn syrup, said earlier this year it expects modestly higher annual profit, partly due to demand for its food and beverage solutions in North America.

The company said discussions with potential new partners for the Primary Products business are at an early stage. The food and beverage solutions unit makes texturants, stabilisers and low-calorie sweeteners.

“The devil will be in the detail of how to achieve operational separation, as well as minimising stranded cost and tax leakage,” Jefferies analysts said in a note on Sunday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:53 AM UTCScotland's feuding nationalists seek election majority to keep independence dream alive

For candidate Angus Robertson, helping his Scottish National Party win a majority in May 6 elections would be a dream come true. Beyond that lies a far bigger prize - another referendum and the prospect of breaking from the United Kingdom.

United KingdomUK denies that Johnson said 'let the bodies pile high'
United KingdomFTSE 100 falls as stronger pound, oil stocks weigh; Pearson shines
United KingdomUK lawmakers call for PM Johnson to publish big pharma lobbying messages
United KingdomUK economy set to grow faster than the U.S. this year -Goldman