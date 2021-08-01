Former England defender Cahill leaves Palace

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 16, 2021 Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill in action with Aston Villa's John McGinn Pool via REUTERS/Henry Browne

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Former England defender Gary Cahill announced on Sunday that he had left Crystal Palace after two seasons at the Premier League club.

The 35-year-old centre back played 47 games in all competitions for Palace since joining them on a two-year contract in August 2019 as a free agent after being released by Chelsea.

"After much thought and deliberation, I can confirm that I have left Crystal Palace FC after an enjoyable two years," Cahill tweeted.

"It's been a privilege to play at Selhurst Park, especially in that first season where I got to experience the atmosphere that the Eagles fans create on a match day."

Cahill did not indicate what his future plans were.

He had 61 caps for England between 2010 and 2018.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich

