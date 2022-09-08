Former PM Blair calls Queen Elizabeth Britain's matriarch

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth walks through a field of ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", at the Tower of London in London, Britain, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth brought the country together more than any other and personified everything that made people proud to be British, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Thursday.

"We have lost not just our monarch but the matriarch of our nation, the figure who more than any other brought our country together, kept us in touch with our better nature, personified everything which makes us proud to be British," Blair said.

"We will mourn her. We will miss her."

Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman, editing by Elizabeth Piper

