Former PM Johnson flying back to Britain this weekend, Telegraph reports















LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is flying back to the UK this weekend, a journalist at the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Times newspaper had reported that Johnson, who is on holiday abroad, was expected to stand in the race to replace Liz Truss who resigned as Prime Minister earlier on Thursday.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Paul Sandle











