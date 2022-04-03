Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Former retail executive Ian Cheshire appointed chair of UK's Channel 4

1 minute read

Channel 4 television channel offices are seen in London, Britain, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Former retailing executive Ian Cheshire has been appointed the next chair of British broadcaster Channel 4, the public ownership of which is being reviewed by the government, regulator Ofcom said on Sunday.

Cheshire, a former chief executive of retail group Kingfisher, will join the broadcaster's board on April 11, succeeding interim chair Dawn Airey, Ofcom said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.