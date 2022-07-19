Former UK finance minister Sunak wins fourth round leadership contest vote

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks in London, Britain, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest. The full results are below:

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; writing by William James

