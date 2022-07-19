1 minute read
Former UK finance minister Sunak wins fourth round leadership contest vote
LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.
Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest. The full results are below:
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; writing by William James
