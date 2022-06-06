Former UK foreign minister Hunt will vote to oust PM Johnson

1 minute read

MP Jeremy Hunt walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Former British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said he would vote to oust Prime Minster Boris Johnson in a confidence vote later on Monday.

"Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer & more prosperous when led by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be to hand the country to others who do not share those values," Hunt said on Twitter.

"Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change."

Hunt ran against Johnson for the Conservative Party leadership in 2019.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by William James Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.