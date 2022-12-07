Former UK health minister Hancock to quit at next national election















LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Former British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday he would not stand for re-election to parliament at the next general election.

Hancock had been suspended by the ruling Conservative Party after taking part in a jungle-based reality television show, but he remained an elected lawmaker and has since returned to participate in parliament.

Hancock said in his resignation letter that the party had made it clear he would be re-admitted "in due course", but he said that would now not be necessary.

"There was a time when I thought the only way to influence the public debate was in Parliament, but I've realised there's far more to it than that," he said in the letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which he also posted on Twitter.

"I want to do things differently. I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore - new ways for me to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds."

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.