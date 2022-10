LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Suella Braverman, the former British home secretary who resigned the day before Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down, has endorsed Rishi Sunak to be prime minister, she said in a Telegraph article published on Sunday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton











