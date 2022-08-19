Former UK minister Gove backs Rishi Sunak, says he is quitting frontline politics -The Times

British Secretary of State for Housing and Communities Michael Gove arrives at 10 Downing street ahead of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly questions in parliament in London, Britain, June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Former UK minister Michael Gove on Friday endorsed Rishi Sunak for prime minister and announced an end of his frontline political career, he said in an op-ed in The Times.

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

