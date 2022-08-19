1 minute read
Former UK minister Gove backs Rishi Sunak, says he is quitting frontline politics -The Times
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Former UK minister Michael Gove on Friday endorsed Rishi Sunak for prime minister and announced an end of his frontline political career, he said in an op-ed in The Times.
Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
