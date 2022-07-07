UK's Gove, deputy PM Raab won't run to be party leader - Daily Mail

British Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - UK deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and former senior minister Michael Gove will not run to become the next British leader, a Daily Mail reporter said on Thursday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would quit.

Gove, who was sacked by Johnson late on Wednesday, has previously held a number of senior government roles.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.