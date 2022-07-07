1 minute read
UK's Gove, deputy PM Raab won't run to be party leader - Daily Mail
1/4
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - UK deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and former senior minister Michael Gove will not run to become the next British leader, a Daily Mail reporter said on Thursday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would quit.
Gove, who was sacked by Johnson late on Wednesday, has previously held a number of senior government roles.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.