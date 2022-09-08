Former UK PM Cameron: no words to express sense of loss we feel

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth waits to address the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former British prime minister David Cameron offered his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

"No matter how prepared one could be for this day, there are no words that can adequately express the sense of loss our nation will feel," Cameron said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

