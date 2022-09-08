1 minute read
Former UK PM Cameron: no words to express sense of loss we feel
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former British prime minister David Cameron offered his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.
"No matter how prepared one could be for this day, there are no words that can adequately express the sense of loss our nation will feel," Cameron said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
