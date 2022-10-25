Former UK PM Johnson urges support for new leader Sunak















LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Former British leader Boris Johnson congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as prime minister on Tuesday, urging Conservative Party colleagues to give Sunak their full support.

"Congratulations to (Rishi Sunak) on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.