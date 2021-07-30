Fortress says UK has not opened an inquiry into its Morrisons bid

Customers wearing face masks are seen inside a Morrisons supermarket in New Brighton, Britain, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

July 30 (Reuters) - SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment said Britain's competition regulator has not opened an inquiry nor indicated in writing that it was looking to do so in relation to the group's 6.3 billion pound bid for supermarket group Morrisons (MRW.L).

It added that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had no further questions in relation to the offer following a briefing paper submitted by Fortress.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

