United Kingdom
Four children die in South London house fire- police
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Four children have died following a house fire in Sutton, South London, on Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
The children, all believed to be related were recovered from the address on Collingwood Road, Sutton, after the fire was extinguished, the statement added.
Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft
