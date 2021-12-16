Four children die in South London house fire- police

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Four children have died following a house fire in Sutton, South London, on Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The children, all believed to be related were recovered from the address on Collingwood Road, Sutton, after the fire was extinguished, the statement added.

Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

