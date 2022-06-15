Four men arrested after police officer assaulted at England game

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - England v Hungary - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - June 14, 2022 General view of empty seats after Hungary score their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

June 15 (Reuters) - Four men are in custody after a police officer was assaulted outside the Molineux Stadium ahead of England's 4-0 defeat by Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

The officer was discharged from hospital to recover at home and is awaiting further test results after sustaining significant cuts and bruising to his head.

"This was a shocking attack on one of our officers who was there to make sure everyone enjoyed the game safely," the police said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Four men remain in custody as our investigation continues to identify any others involved."

England's defeat was their worst at home in 94 years. read more

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

