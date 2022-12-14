Four people confirmed dead after incident in English Channel - UK government statement

A damaged inflatable dinghy lies on the beach in Gravelines, one of the beaches used by migrants to leave by small dinghies the coast of northern France to cross the English Channel in an attempt to reach Britain, near Calais, France, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Four people have died following an incident involving a small migrant boat in the English Channel between Britain and France, the British government said in a statement.

"At 0305 (GMT) today, authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a migrant small boat in distress," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

"After a coordinated search and rescue operation led by HM Coastguard, it is with regret that there have been four confirmed deaths as a result of this incident, investigations are ongoing and we will provide further information in due course."

Reporting by William James; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks