Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomFrance could impose tougher coronavirus measures on Britain, says Le Drian

Reuters
1 minute read

A man walks inside a Terminal at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris as France closed its borders to travellers outside European Union due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

France does not rule out "slightly tougher" health measures for travellers from Britain, the French foreign affairs minister said on Sunday, citing the spread in the UK of the coronavirus variant first found in India.

"We worry about the Indian variant and we remain on high alert regarding that matter, in cooperation with British authorities", Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.

Germany's public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring visitors from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:26 AM UTCBritish PM's former top adviser says early COVID-19 plan was a "disaster"

Britain's early plan to combat COVID-19 was a "disaster" and "awful decisions" led to the government imposing lockdowns that could have been avoided, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser said.

United KingdomTwo COVID shots effective against India variant - English health body
United KingdomUK journalist at centre of Diana storm denies link to her death
United KingdomAnimal rights group blockades McDonald's UK distribution centres
United KingdomThousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain