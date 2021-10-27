France releases list of possible sanctions against Britain in fishing row

French fishermen repair their nets at Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, December 28, 2020. Picture taken December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - France on Wednesday released a list of sanctions that could come into effect from Nov. 2 if sufficient progress is not made in its post-Brexit fishing row with Britain and said it was working on a second round of sanctions that could affect power supplies to the UK.

France could notably step up border checks on goods from Britain and prevent British fishing boats from accessing French ports, if the situation regarding the fishing licences did not improve, the Maritime and European Affairs Ministries said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.