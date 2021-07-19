United Kingdom
France says UK quarantine decisions "excessive" - minister
PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's imposition of restrictions on travellers from France seems rather "excessive", France's junior European affairs minister said on Monday, after London said visitors would need to quarantine for 10 days after entering the country.
"We don't think that the United Kingdom's decisions are totally based on scientific foundations. We find them excessive," Clement Beaune told BFM TV.
