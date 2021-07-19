France says UK quarantine decisions "excessive" - minister

A passenger looks at a departures board with cancelled flights from Paris to London and Bristol at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's imposition of restrictions on travellers from France seems rather "excessive", France's junior European affairs minister said on Monday, after London said visitors would need to quarantine for 10 days after entering the country.

"We don't think that the United Kingdom's decisions are totally based on scientific foundations. We find them excessive," Clement Beaune told BFM TV.

Reporting by John Irish Editing by Gareth Jones

