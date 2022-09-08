France's Macron says Queen Elizabeth embodied Britain’s continuity and unity

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth addresses the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., July 6, 2010.

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years.

"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," Macron said.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jonathan Oatis

