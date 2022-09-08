1 minute read
France's Macron says Queen Elizabeth embodied Britain’s continuity and unity
PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years.
"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," Macron said.
Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jonathan Oatis
