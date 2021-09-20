French, British relationship is 'indestructible' - UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron walk, after watching The Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France perform a flypast, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's relationship with France is "indestructible", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday when asked if the new AUKUS partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States in nuclear-powered submarines had damaged ties.

"The UK and France have, I believe, a very, very important, and indestructible relationship," he told reporters in New York.

"And of course we'll be talking to all our friends about how to make the AUKUS pact work so that it's not exclusionary, it's not divisive and it really doesn't have to be that way."

